TEXAS TRANSNATIONAL INTELLIGENCE CENTER BREAKS GROUND IN RGV

by: Rep. Guerra, Bobby

01/12/2021

McAllen, TX - On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Texas Transnational Intelligence Center (TTIC) began construction in the Rio Grande Valley.

The creation of TTIC came at the directive of the Texas Legislature in 2015 through the passage of House Bill 11, authored by Speaker Pro-Tem Dennis Bonnen, as well as co-authored by State Rep. R.D. "Bobby" Guerra. A portion of HB 11 authorized the creation of a crime information center in the Rio Grande Valley, which will be located in McAllen. The City's former police department will be upgraded and remodeled to serve the newly-established TTIC.

$2.4 million of our state's biennium budget was allocated to fund the intelligence center.

TTIC will serve as a central database of real-time information related to criminal activity in counties along the Texas-Mexico border and will operate 24 hours a day. This intelligence center will enable law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley to efficiently and effectively communicate and share information amongst the agencies.

This collaborative project will bring together several law enforcement agencies across the border region, including the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, McAllen Police Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety. Other agencies involved in reporting to TTIC are the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD).

The center seeks to support state and local law enforcement agencies, and provides them the necessary infrastructure to share the most up-to-date criminal information and reports. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra and McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez met with lawmakers and the director of Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve Mccraw, who were all instrumental in identifying the need for this important information center.

A significant component of the intelligence center is the newly-established Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Program, which also comes as a result of HB 11. This program supports regional efforts to combat gang violence through prevention and intervention measures and provides an additional $2.5 million in grant funds.

Representative Guerra stated, "The Texas Transnational Intelligence Center offers an opportunity for federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to work collaboratively in sharing real-time criminal information and keeping our communities safe. I'd like to thank Pro-Tem Speaker Bonnen and our House leadership who were all important in making this information center a reality."

