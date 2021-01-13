Representative Christina Morales Files Legislation for the 87th Session

by: Rep. Morales, Christina

01/12/2021

Legislative priorities include voter access, education, and consumer protection

AUSTIN, Texas – Representative Morales is proud to begin the 87th Texas Legislative Session with legislative priorities that are important to HD145 and the East End. Though the upcoming session will be different from most, she is prepared to represent her constituents and work to improve the quality of life and increase resources in the district.

Representative Morales has currently filed three bills that she will introduce in the House. HB802 expands the duration of early voting, HB846 removes qualifying restrictions on mail-in ballots so that all eligible Texans can vote by mail, and HB1055 ensures that students have an appropriate health care professional on campus at public schools. These bills execute on her commitments to voters and display her intention to represent all constituents of HD145.

She has additionally started the process of drafting legislation to count Ethnic Studies courses towards graduation requirements, ensure that school ventilation systems are serviced and cleaned following nearby plant explosions, protect children and the rights of custodial and noncustodial parents, allow cities and municipalities to adopt historic preservation programs, and ensure that warranties in Texas are honored. These bills will strengthen the HD145 community and see to its continued recovery in the months and years to come.

As the 87th Legislative Session begins, Representative Morales would like to encourage constituents to follow the legislative process online. The public can search and see the progress of bills at Texas Legislature Online and the capitol office is prepared to answer questions regarding bills and the legislative process.

Contact Info