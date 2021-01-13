MillionaireMatch Releases Members’ Top 5 First Date Ideas

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s no doubt that the lifestyles led by the wealthy are often quite different than how those other social classes live. Many wonder if this carries over into dating, and first dates in particular? In exciting and eye-opening news, the #1 leading millionaire dating website MillionaireMatch decided they would find out the details. The team behind the website stepped up and surveyed members asking them to list the top five categories and top five places for “My First Date Ideas”. Those interested in pursuing a romance with a millionaire are sure to find the answers interesting.

“We are always looking for more details about our members and what they enjoy most,” commented Johnny Du, the Chief Operating Officer of MillionaireMatch. “This latest set of questions were things our members were quite curious about. We are happy to provide answers, for both our millionaires and the beauties who date them.”

According to MillionaireMatch, the top five categories of first date ideas include

dinner, having coffee together at a cafe, getting together for drinks, picking a date that makes a difference, and a mix of other choices.

The top five places to go as first date ideas are highlighted by a restaurant, Starbucks, the Beach, London, and picking an unusual, creative surprise.

When considering everything revealed it’s clear that dating choices are quite similar to people across the board, although the options are chosen by the wealthy often come with a higher price tag. Millionaires and the women who love them are encouraged to join MillionaireMatch and check out the stellar first date experiences themselves first hand.

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch is a popular online dating site that caters mainly to both millionaires and non-millionaires who are on the lookout to seek a perfect partner and cherish the whole dating experience in the perfect manner.

