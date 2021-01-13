A Gaming Ace: World Series Champion and All-Star Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher Alex Wood visited The Gamer Hour

World Series Champion and all-star Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher Alex Wood revealed he is also a versatile gaming ace when he visited The Gamer Hour, (https://www.thegamerhour.com), joining esports hall of fame broadcaster Chris Puckett last night. Esportz Network’s unique and captivating talk show, the Gamer Hour, airing on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT., features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming.

Show highlights include Wood facing off against Puckett in exciting MLB The Show20 gameplay, and discussing his early love of playing Nintendo 64 and Xbox games

Don’t miss all the gaming fun and Wood’s and Puckett’s informative game reviews.Puckett also weighs in with his top 10 list of the best and worst games of 2020 in another humorous must-watch segment.You can watch the entire show, which aired on January 12, here: https://youtu.be/iNnqgdZ5Yrg ).In the high point of his career so far, the crafty left-hander played a key role in the Dodgers’ historic 2020 World Series victory in six games over the Tampa Bay Rays, ending the team’s 32-year championship drought. Wood delivered an overall stellar performance on the mound, pitching four scoreless innings in two outings, including starting Game 4. The 29-year-old ace pitched two perfect innings with three strikeouts in the Dodgers’ title-clinching 3-1 game six victory.Wood, a 6-4, 215-pound native of Charlotte, N.C., was part of a veteran Los Angeles Dodgers squad that was in its third World Series in the past four seasons. In his career, Wood has pitched in seven World Series games with a 1-0 record and 1.93 ERA. He made two appearances including a start in 2017 when the Houston Astros claimed the title in seven games. In 2018, he went 1-0 in three relief appearances against the Boston Red Sox who won the title in five games.Wood made his major league debut in 2013 for the Braves before going on to play for the Dodgers – including earning a 2017 All-Star nomination. After brief stint with the Cincinnati Reds, Wood returned to the Dodgers last season signing a one-year contract worth $4 million. He is currently a free agent heading into the 2021 baseball season.Before his major league career, Wood was the North Carolina Class 4A player of the year during his senior year of high school and went on to play baseball for the University of Georgia.Off the field, he also enjoys playing Madden, FIFA, and Call of Duty.You can find him on Twitter @AWood45 and IG @AWood45.“As a first of its kind, The Gamer Hour celebrates the convergence of traditional sports, music, comedy, and acting with esports and gaming. If you enjoy hearing about celebrities that have grown up with gaming, and who lead interesting busy lives, The Gamer Hour is a must-see and share show,” said Mark Thimmig, chairman, CEO of Esportz Network The Gamer Hour, which is filmed at the iconic New York City Times Square Reuters studio and produced by Reuters Broadcast Solutions and Esportz Network, is available globally on Fite.TV, ( https://www.fite.tv/vl/p/esportz-network/ ), and more than 50 media distribution platforms.Sponsored by leading gaming audio and accessory providers Turtle Beach, its Hamburg, Germany-based PC brand, ROCCAT, and clothing company H4X, the Gamer Hour features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming. This show was designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for high-quality, fun, and compelling video-on-demand esports and gaming programming. The first late-night show dedicated to all things gaming and esports puts you the gamer – first and foremost – with your favorite celebrities playing and talking about your favorite games on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT. The show looks to appeal to a broad audience including dedicated gamers and casual gamers through the draw of its celebrity guests.Fans can view the show and follow upcoming guests and showtimes on The Gamer Hour website and through social media.Those interested in becoming a show sponsor for The Gamer Hour, appearing as a show guest, or investing please reach out to Esportz Network at info@esportznetwork.com.ABOUT Esportz Entertainment Corp.Esportz Entertainment Corp. is located at the epicenter of esports, surrounded by hundreds of the greatest names in game development, arenas, tournament play, and those who drive the global esports industry. Esportz Entertainment Corp. is located at the epicenter of esports, surrounded by hundreds of the greatest names in game development, arenas, tournament play, and those who drive the global esports industry. Esportz Entertainment Corp. through its Esportz Network, ( https://www.esportznetwork.com ), one of the largest global esports news organizations with over 90 reporters, photographers, videographers around the world, and a Reuters global partner for esports, is covering esports leagues, teams, athletes, along with the people and the companies behind the sport in a manner that matches the excitement and rapid global growth of esports. Esportz Network is developing additional high-quality programming directed to the broader esports /gaming audience and communities.

