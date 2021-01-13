First 2021 Board of Parole meeting to be held virtually

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Board of Parole will hold an administrative board meeting virtually at 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 27 with board members participating remotely due to the ongoing pandemic.

The virtual meeting is open to the public.

Individuals interested in addressing the board should notify the Board via email at BOP.Webmail@tn.gov to be placed on the agenda by 12 p.m. CT Tuesday, January 26.

The public will be able to view the meeting live via the internet at Board of Parole January 2021 Board Meeting (tn.gov).

The next administrative meeting is scheduled for June 23, 2021.

The Board of Parole is an independent seven-member board whose members are appointed by the Governor. The Board makes decisions about which eligible offenders will be granted parole and placed on community supervision for the remainder of their sentences. The Board also can revoke parole of those offenders who do not abide by the conditions of their supervision. In addition, the Board reviews applications for executive clemency and makes non-binding recommendations to the Governor.

