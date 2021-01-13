LEARN HOW TO “SUPERCHARGE YOUR REVENUE THROUGH SOCIAL MEDIA” ON JANUARY 21ST
Tech Connect to Feature Social Media Expert Tiffany Phillips at Event Hosted by Modesto Chamber, Bay Valley Tech and Valley Sierra SBDC
“Well-planned social and digital marketing strategies can impact a company’s success. Today’s leaders need to become proficient with them as well as the latest technology tools,” stated Phillips.”MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month’s Tech Connect event features digital and social media marketing expert Tiffany Phillips, who will discuss how social media strategies can improve your company’s brand and increase revenue. Phillips’ presentation will encompass developing effective social media strategies, current trends affecting businesses and best practices for platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn. This month’s virtual networking event will take place on Thurs., January 21, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
— Tiffany Phillips
“Social media is a very powerful tool and key communication channel for modern businesses. Well-planned social and digital marketing strategies can have a huge impact on a company’s success, so today’s leaders need to become proficient with them as well as the latest technology tools,” stated Phillips.
The Modesto Chamber of Commerce, Bay Valley Tech and Valley Sierra Small Business Development Center (SBDC) established Tech Connect to expand networking among regional businesses who use digital marketing/technology services and the providers of those services. Tech Connect is open to all local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Previous speakers include Tim Dutter, economic development manager for the City of Modesto, and Phillip Lan, president of Bay Valley Tech. According to Trish Christensen, Modesto Chamber CEO, “Tech Connect provides a great opportunity for Central Valley businesses to get exposure to the latest technology tools and to learn about our fast-growing local tech ecosystem.”
Tech Connect will be meeting online through Zoom. Spots for this online meeting are limited, so don’t miss this month’s opportunity to connect with local technology-minded business leaders and register today at: https://business.modchamber.org/events/details/tech-connect-8819
About Modesto Chamber of Commerce
At its heart, the Modesto Chamber is a community of like-minded business owners who share the vision for enjoying a thriving economy and creating and maintaining our community as a vibrant place to live, work and play. The Modesto Chamber is the go-to resource and facilitator of ideas and communication for nonprofits, governmental agencies, and community leaders. More than just a business association, the Modesto Chamber strives to affect its environment for positive transformation by supporting change agents in the community. www.modchamber.org
About Bay Valley Tech
Bay Valley Tech is an innovative free code academy, training students in modern programming skills and connecting them with prospective employers. Bay Valley Tech also supports the broader tech community by sponsoring hackathons, software meetups, Women Techmakers, high school tech events and the Valley Agtech Summit. www.bayvalleytech.com
About Valley Sierra SBDC
Valley Sierra SBDC offers no-cost, personalized, confidential, one-on-one consulting for start-ups, entrepreneurs and existing businesses. The SBDC is focused on helping business owners and key decision makers create and retain jobs, attain capital and improve profitability for long-term success. www.valleysierrasbdc.com
Trish Christensen, CEO Dori Jones
Modesto Chamber of Commerce Bay Valley Tech
(209) 577-5757 (209) 985-4721
Tchristensen@modchamber.org pr@bayvalleytech.com
www.modchamber.org www.bayvalleytech.com
Dori Jones
Bay Valley Tech
+1 209-985-4721
pr@bayvalleytech.com
