Mischa Vilches the Young Entreprenuer reducing Australian Unemployment Amid Covid

Having a positive mindset is everything. When you feel the whole world is against you, try harder.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I had always worked as a dental nurse after I qualified at Sydney Dental Hospital in 2012 and in 2015 I thought to myself ,there must be an easier and faster way of interviewing candidates that want to talk to not who the employment agencies we were signed to would send us. I thought for a long time and realized that the method of hiring staff in this day and age was too antiquated and after looking into the cost of App developers for Android and Apple I realized ‘I could do this’ but I had to work hard, save my money and do this myself,” said Mischa Vilches 27.

“In an industry known for its high staff turnover and pedantic professionals who’s job it is to bring smiles to tens of thousands of patients each year, I felt the industry needed my invention, my App, my Boujee concept. After a party with friends led to a serious vehicle accident in 2020 which could have been fatal, I realized my business mindset can change so many lives, I felt destined to help my work colleagues and friends, who I saw, one by one, fall to depression and unemployment due to Corona Virus cutbacks in small business”.

Vilches developed an app called ‘RENT-a-TEMP' and realized a huge market for an online professional service which allows its subscribers the flexibility of connecting within the industry faster while helping to reduce Australia’s ‘Covid -19’ Induced Unemployment statistics across the country. According to Vilches, Subscribers range from front-line Nurses to C- Suite Executives to trained factory workers all looking to move upwards and change their current employment status much faster than traditional employment companies who take on over 100 applications before putting forward candidates weeks later. Vilches said ,”my goal would be for every accredited and qualified Australian job-seeker to download the free application and make themselves available to the thousands of potential employers looking on the app each day for part time and casual staff.

Vilches said, “RENT-a-TEMP has been so well received by my peers and I’ve now included industries such as hospitality, ‘Medical’, ‘Corporate’, ‘C- Suite’ , ‘Beauty’ clients from big business to SME. The concept of ‘RENT-a-TEMP ‘ is to revolutionize the entire employment process and I make no apologies for disrupting the industry by offering a fair deal for both employer and employee whilst growing my business. Covid-19 has been brutal , truly shaking the world as we know it and true to the immortal words of ‘Dr Norman Vincent Peel’ , " Change your thoughts and you change your world.”

Vilches never thought it would be so widely accepted with her email notifications chiming like Christmas Carols with each subscriber now averaging 25 to 50 subscribers each day.

"Although I now consider myself a Sydney business woman through and through , I will always appreciate my humble and quiet, stress free country lifestyle whilst being referred to as a Perth socialite often seen at Society fundraisers such as Mr Malcolm Days ‘Boobalicious Ball’ a charity to raise awareness for Breast Cancer , Momentum's ‘International Women's Day Luncheon’ and the ‘Australian Dental Health Foundation Fundraiser’ where I built my initial network of Dentists”.

“RENT-a-TEMP is an application-based platform that is accessible from just about any device. The application has been designed to locate staff and placement on the go, catered for a variety of different occupational fields. You can manage everything in one easy place. It provides you with staff at your workplace almost immediately, assist you with locating staff within your radius at a cost-effective price and recruiting them is a straightforward process with our pre-screening and qualification verification. Basically a trusted, secure place to find the right staff at the right time for many businesses hiring temp staff it’s a great option. If current members of staff have suddenly departed, or you simply have not had the resources to replace absent team members, hiring a temp at the touch of a finger can ensure that your business operates smoothly.