MDOT virtual public meeting Jan. 21 to discuss M-29 improvements in St. Clair County

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding the proposed improvements along nearly 4 miles of M-29 in St. Clair County in 2025. MDOT is also proposing a road diet through Fairhaven, converting about 1,500 feet of a four-lane section to one lane in each direction with a dedicated center left-turn lane. The proposed road diet offers several safety improvements, including traffic calming.

During this virtual meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.

WHO: MDOT staff and contractors Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 5 p.m.

How: Click here to join the Microsoft Teams virtual public meeting

How to attend a live event in Microsoft Teams

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316.

Conference ID: 623 646 983#

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, please send it at least seven days prior to the event to:

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND: MDOT is currently in the design phase of nearly 4 miles of improvements to M-29 in St. Clair County from Church Street to Palms Street. This work will include resurfacing to improve the pavement condition, roadway drainage improvements, widening to accommodate a center left-turn lane through the project limits, and maintenance to the Swan Creek bridge.

Additional safety improvements include the proposed road diet, signal upgrades, sidewalk ramp improvements compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and continuous sidewalks through Fairhaven. These improvements are currently planned to be built in 2025.

COMMENT FORM: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please provide concerns/comments by Feb. 10, 2021. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form or by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381