Sen. Rick Brattin Appointed to the Missouri Veterans’ Commission

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, has been appointed to the Missouri Veterans’ Commission by the Missouri Senate president pro tem.

The Missouri Veterans’ Commission was created to aid all veterans and their families by providing information regarding the rights of veterans and to assist veterans in accessing their available benefits through both the state of Missouri and the federal government.

“This appointment is one of the great honors of my time in public service,” Sen. Brattin said. “As a veteran myself, I know the challenges facing our brave men and women in uniform, whether it’s on active duty or in civilian life. I hope to take this experience to the Veterans’ Commission and make a positive difference in the lives of Missouri veterans.”

The Missouri Veterans’ Commission serves approximately 485,000 veterans across the state, through the work of more than 1,750 employees in seven Missouri veterans homes, five veterans cemeteries and the Veterans Services Program. Senator Brattin highlighted Missouri veterans homes as one particular service he’s interested in focusing on and improving.

“Our veterans homes are a tremendous asset to our state and to our veterans.” Sen. Brattin said. “One of my goals in the Legislature will be to give our veterans homes the resources they need to better care for our veterans and, hopefully, reduce the backlog of men and women waiting to get into homes. It’s the least we can do for those who have sacrificed so much for us.”

The Missouri Veterans’ Commission consists of nine members, including four members of the Missouri General Assembly and five members, who are veterans, appointed by the governor.

Senator Brattin represents the 31st District in the Missouri Senate, consisting of Barton, Bates, Cass, Henry and Vernon counties. Senator Brattin resides in Harrisonville with his wife, Athena, and their five children.