Middlesex Barracks/ DUI Drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A300132

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/12/2021 at 1430 hours

LOCATION: Brookfield, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drug

ACCUSED: Haywood House

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Providence, RI

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a report of an erratic driver on Interstate 89 southbound. State Police located the vehicle and stopped it in the area of mile marker 36. The driver, Haywood House of Rhode Island, was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was later released on a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on February 24th, 2021 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 02/24/2021 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648