Middlesex Barracks/ DUI Drug
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A300132
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/12/2021 at 1430 hours
LOCATION: Brookfield, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drug
ACCUSED: Haywood House
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Providence, RI
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a report of an erratic driver on Interstate 89 southbound. State Police located the vehicle and stopped it in the area of mile marker 36. The driver, Haywood House of Rhode Island, was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was later released on a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on February 24th, 2021 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 02/24/2021 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648