JOYCE JOHNSON HOSTS VIRTUAL BOOK RELEASE PARTY JANUARY 15TH
“No Back Doors For Me,” Details Her Journey in Corporate America as a Black Woman, Often the First and Only BIPOC Woman in the Room
It took a burst of tears while completing a homework assignment, laying down for a nap, and literally getting out of bed three days later to realize the impact that racism and sexism had on my life.”HOUSTON, CA, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What:
— Joyce Johnson
6X Author, Speaker, Sales Influencer, Business Coach and Founder of Why Sales Network, Joyce Johnson will host a virtual event to launch her book, “No Back Doors for Me.”
The event will feature a live reading executed by the author and a musical performance by Levi Ethan Lane.
When:
Friday, January 15, 2021, at 5 PM PST, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc’s founding day and MLK Jr.’s birthday.
RSVP for free: bit.ly/3hFYJf7
Joyce is available for speaking opportunities and interviews.
Pre-Order “No Back Doors For Me”: https://iamjoycejohnson.com/shop/
By relaying her story, Johnson wants to free African American women from feeling the sense of failure or pain that evolves from the constant impact of -ism’s throughout their careers. The story begins at the end of her corporate sales career in 2019 and spans back to her teenage years spent breaking color barriers.
About Joyce Johnson
7X Author, Speaker, Sales Influencer, Business Coach, and founder / CEO of Why Sales Network, Joyce Johnson has over 20 years of experience as a "Corporatepreneur." She started her sales career in professional sports and later entered the telecommunications industry leading to a role as Sales Director in global markets and worked to deregulate both the telecommunications and energy markets.
Passionate about mentorship and student development, she left corporate in 2020 to found "Why Sales Network" to market her brands as an author, professional speaker, trainer, and business coach. Joyce spent the past year growing the Why Sales Network brand after spending six years as a sales leader in the distribution industry, earning top recognition as the #1 seller in 2017 and 2018. She also recently completed a certificate program in Diversity and Inclusion from Cornell University.
