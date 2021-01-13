ARUN KAR AND CHINTAN PANARA, THE EXPERT CO-FOUNDERS OF NEST GROUP OF COMPANIES, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE

Arun Kar and Chintan Panara, Co-founders, a DotCom Magazine Exclusive Zoom Interview DotCom Magazine "The Zoom Interview Issue" The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series

We were fortunate to have spent some time with Arun and Chintan learning more about how NeST Group of Companies has become a leader in supporting startups and Fortune 500 companies.” — Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arun Kar and Chintan Panara , Co-founders of NeST Group of Companies , have been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series.Arun Kar and Chintan Panara, Co-founders of NeST Group of Companies, join other leading Co-Founders, Founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Arun Kar and Chintan Panara discuss new initiatives at NeST Group of Companies, what makes the company different from its competitors, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Arun Kar and Chintan Panara join other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate on the video series.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, "The interview with Arun Kar and Chintan Panara was remarkably impressive and informative. Anyone, especially CEO's and Founders, can learn from Arun's and Chintan's leadership position in the technology marketplace. Arun Kar and Chintan Panara are very impressive force in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time with Arun and Chintan learning more about how NeST Group of Companies has become a leader in supporting startups and Fortune 500 companies with their technology."DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with newsmakers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO's making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.

