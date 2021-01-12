New Mexico COVID-19 update: 893 new cases, totaling 157,974 – thirty additional deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 893 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

231 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

35 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

22 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

105 new cases in Doña Ana County

39 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

18 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

6 new cases in Luna County

60 new cases in McKinley County

10 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

31 new cases in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Roosevelt County

89 new cases in Sandoval County

88 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

37 new cases in Santa Fe County

11 new cases in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

29 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

10 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported thirty additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.

A male in his 90s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 80s from Hidalgo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Mora County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,794.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Jan. 12 are:

87124 – 45 87121 – 34 87120 – 31 87144 – 25 87031 – 23 88220 – 23 87114 – 21 87301 – 20 88101 – 20 87401 – 19

Previously reported numbers included six cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Curry County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Socorro County, one in Valencia County) that have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 157,974 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 44,923 Catron County: 66 Chaves County: 7,587 Cibola County: 2,439 Colfax County: 603 Curry County: 4,394 De Baca County: 114 Doña Ana County: 19,100 Eddy County: 5,257 Grant County: 1,115 Guadalupe County: 304 Harding County: 8 Hidalgo County: 278 Lea County: 7,335 Lincoln County: 1,178 Los Alamos County: 350 Luna County: 2,532 McKinley County: 10,631 Mora County: 134 Otero County: 2,449 Quay County: 367 Rio Arriba County: 2,727 Roosevelt County: 1,652 Sandoval County: 9,176 San Juan County: 11,664 San Miguel County: 966 Santa Fe County: 8,176 Sierra County: 628 Socorro County: 1,011 Taos County: 1,277 Torrance County: 530 Union County: 203 Valencia County: 5,339

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 422 Otero County Prison Facility: 433 Otero County Processing Center: 195 Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 282 Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250 Lea County Correctional Facility: 260 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175 Roswell Correctional Center: 228 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216 Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 57

As of today, there are 715 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 80,580 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Avamere at Rio Rancho Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West BeeHive Homes Clovis BeeHive Homes Farmington BeeHive Homes Hobbs BeeHive Homes Santa Fe BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho Casa Real in Santa Fe Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Grants Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales Ladera Center in Albuquerque Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque The Legacy at Santa Fe Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup Life Care Center in Farmington Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque Lovington Healthcare in Lovington The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero Mission Arch Center in Roswell The Montecito in Santa Fe MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe Princeton Place in Albuquerque Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe Silver City Care Center in Silver City Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces Village Retirement Community in Roswell Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.