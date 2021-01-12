AG Reyes Welcomes New Capitol Preservation Board Director

SALT LAKE CITY– Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes sent a welcome letter to the new Director of Utah’s Capitol Preservation Board, Dana M. Jones. Jones takes over after the passing of longtime and dedicated director Allyson Gamble. Jones will oversee the daily operations of the Capitol Building, and over see its long-term well-being as well.

Below is a copy of the letter to Dana Jones:

###

January 11, 2021

Dana M. Jones

Director

Capitol Preservation Board

Dear Dana,

Congratulations Dana on what must feel a bittersweet advance to Director of the Capitol Preservation Board. You have represented the board this past month with courage and professionalism, all the while grieving a dear friend and colleague. I admire the way you have led your team in what has been the most difficult of circumstances.

I believe you are going to bring honor to the legacy that Allyson began nearly 19 years ago. Your dedication and passion for the Capitol building and its people have been evident in the many years you have already served the board. Thank you for all you do, and I wish you all the best as you transition into your new role.

Best regards,

Sean D. Reyes

Attorney General

