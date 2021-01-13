Kent Imaging Inc. is accelerating its growth through a US$15M investment by TVM Life Science Innovation II SCSp

We are enormously proud to partner with TVM, a world-class venture capital fund to enhance Kent’s position as a major player in diagnostic tissue health assessment.” — Pierre Lemire

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging, an innovator in the tissue imaging market, announced today its partnership with TVM Life Science Innovation II SCSp to accelerate the global commercialization of its industry leading SnapshotNIR® product.

SnapshotNIR utilizes near infrared light to determine tissue oxygen saturation (StO2), which is a key indicator of tissue health. SnapshotNIR assesses the microcirculation and conveys a comprehensive picture of tissue health and the healing capacity of wounds or surgical tissue. This FDA cleared, non-invasive approach to tissue assessment brings value to healthcare delivery in various clinical settings including wound care, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and vascular surgery.

“The confidence expressed by TVM in Kent’s products and technology reinforces our leadership in bringing innovation to this critical market. With this investment, Kent will expand on its product line, its partnerships and accelerate the introduction of this novel technology globally.” – Pierre Lemire, CEO Kent Imaging

“Kent Imaging commercializes innovative oxygenation imaging products targeting limb preservation and reconstructive surgical markets. This is an area with clear unmet need as non-healing wounds are a huge burden with respect to patient outcome and ever rising healthcare costs. TVM’s investment will further establish Kent Imaging on the global stage. We see Kent’s technology as the next major imaging modality and we are excited to be a part of the initiative to bring this technology to the global market. Kent Imaging will benefit from TVM Capital Life Science’s European and North American network to facilitate its market access abroad.” – Dr. Luc Marengere, Managing Partner, TVM Capital Life Science

In addition to the investment, Kent Imaging will also benefit with the addition of Dr. Marengere and Dr. Alexandra MacLean, a Principal with TVM Capital Life Science, to its Board of Directors.

About Kent Imaging Inc.

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in oxygenation imaging, who develops, manufactures and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision making in wound care, vascular and surgical sub-specialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. For more information about Kent Imaging, visit www.kentimaging.com.

About TVM Capital Life Science

TVM Capital Life Science is providing venture capital to the international pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and medical technology industries with more than 35-years of transatlantic investment track record and more than US$2.0B raised. With its advisory, corporate finance and investment teams located in Montreal and Munich, the TVM Capital Life Science team provides investors, as well as entrepreneurs and innovation-seeking biopharmaceutical companies, access to global life science innovation and provides paths for successful tech transfer and commercialization for the benefit of patients and investors alike.

The TVM Capital Life Science team looks back on more than 140 investments and over 100 exits, including more than 45 initial public offerings on all major U.S. and European stock exchanges. The team has gained unrivalled international investment and business development experience with their track record of dedicated board work, significant contribution to global networks in the world of life science research and product development, and a direct knowledge of the local markets. More information: www.tvm-lifescience.com

