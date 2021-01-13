GYK ANTLER ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR LEMONADE STAND* IN 2021 AFTER BEST-YEAR-EVER IN 2020
Company adds 25 new hires, 9 new accounts and delivers a 23% increase in revenue (*Get it? Lemonade … Lemons)MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GYK Antler (GYK) underscored why it’s the best-kept secret in creative marketing, finishing up the year with 23% year-over-year revenue growth. Despite everything 2020 threw at it, the Manchester, New Hampshire-based integrated marketing company turned 2020’s lemons into lemonade as it grew its client base, adding nine new accounts and staff to close out its best-year-ever.
“Despite the craziest of circumstances, GYK Antler remained focused on how we could best serve our clients with innovative creative solutions to unprecedented challenges,” said GYK Antler President Pam Hamlin. “We’ll remember 2020 for a lot of things, but the passion and commitment of our team as they stared down one of the most challenging environments our industry has seen — and delivered record wins with unwavering energy and creativity — is what I’ll remember most as we carry extraordinary momentum into 2021.”
CEO Travis York committed to broaden the company’s talent and bring in industry leaders, including Hamlin as President and Mark Battista as Managing Director, to fuel GYK’s continued growth. Despite industry trends in 2020, Hamlin and Battista bolstered the team, adding 25 creative entrepreneurs, and pushed forward aggressively with its strategic focus — integrating strategy, creative and media teams to create innovative ideas that help ignite brands and fuel business growth, proving its position as a creative growth engine. As a result, the company added nine new client accounts across the consumer packaged goods, financial services, toys and games, health care, and grooming categories, including Sallie Mae, Ocean Spray Craisins, brekki and Manscaped, among others.
GYK achieved its objective of growing the business and new accounts and did so without layoffs or furloughs. Instead, the company committed to investing in creative marketing talent, adding more than 20 new hires with experience at leading agencies and brands, and elevating existing talent across the organization.
“Let’s be clear, 2020 sucked,” said Battista. “However, instead of worrying about how we were going to survive, we decided to focus on how we could thrive — it’s what defines the GYK culture. Instead of zigging, we zagged; instead of holding steady, we grew; instead of worrying about what tomorrow would bring, we defined it with our 3-2-1 model. As proud as I am of our business growth, I’m most proud of how we grew as a team.”
As it enters 2021, GYK shows no signs of slowing down. GYK’s 3-2-1 Hybrid Work Approach is an innovative and fresh take on the creative work environment that enables employees to work three days in the office (Tuesday through Thursday), two days remotely (Monday and Friday) and is implemented in the spirit of #OneGYKAntler to foster a truly creative, unified culture.
GYK is positioned at the center of York Creative Collective (YCC) — a privately-owned ecosystem of creative ventures working together to maximize their growth potential. In addition to its brand clients, GYK’s strategic and creative marketing services serve as the engine powering YCC and its ventures.
About GYK Antler
GYK Antler is a creative growth engine fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit. Established in 1975, this integrated marketing company of creative entrepreneurs embraces its clients’ challenges as its own and believes creativity is the ultimate business advantage. To deliver on this belief, GYK Antler unleashes an integrated team of strategy, creative and media to create ownable, actionable and enduring ideas that ignite brands and fuel business growth. GYK Antler is proud to represent both emerging and established brands, including Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, New Hampshire Travel & Tourism, Ocean Spray, Wahlburgers, Baskin-Robbins, YORK Athletics, Dunkin’, Sallie Mae, Ken’s Foods, New Hampshire State Lottery, Timberland, ESPN and Sweet Baby Ray’s. A fiercely independent company, GYK Antler is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire, with an office in downtown Boston.
About York Creative Collective
York Creative Collective (YCC) is a privately-owned ecosystem of creative ventures working together to maximize their growth potential. YCC believes creativity is the ultimate brand and business advantage — it challenges ways of thinking, fuels big ideas, opens the door to new business opportunities and propels an entrepreneurial spirit. Ventures that are part of YCC are given access to a comprehensive suite of resources to help them grow and thrive, while they prioritize and focus on what drives their business forward. This is why YCC has put marketing services at the center of its creative ecosystem to drive growth. Whether they need strategic counsel, business operations support or supplementary capital through its partnership with York IE, ventures can create efficiencies through YCC’s shared services offering.
