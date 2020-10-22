Iron & Air Media Announces Strategic Acquisition of Bike EXIF
Leading custom motorcycle properties join forces to establish the world’s premier motorcycle enthusiast platformMANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iron & Air Media, independent publisher of Iron & Air Magazine, a quarterly collectible print journal sharing stories of the motorcycle and its community of enthusiasts, has acquired Bike EXIF, the world’s foremost digital destination for custom motorcycle content.
The combined power of these two brands will establish the world’s premier motorcycle enthusiast platform — where enthusiasts can discover the latest custom machines, up-and-coming builders, innovations in design and manufacturing, and celebrate the motorcycle and the places it takes us. Through this acquisition, Iron & Air Media will create the most comprehensive look at the motorcycle today — both the machine and the culture it inspires.
With two blended editorial teams, a dedicated advertising sales arm and an on-call production house via Iron & Air Media, the new venture provides an incredible amount of opportunity for both brands, and is poised to raise the profile of custom culture and the motorcycle lifestyle higher than ever before.
Of the announcement, Iron & Air Media co-founders Adam Fitzgerald and Gregory George Moore said: “We’ve long thought that Iron & Air Magazine and Bike EXIF would be the perfect complement to one another. Now that we’re two sides of the same coin, our combined resources will make the two properties even stronger and enable us to provide the most robust view of the custom culture within the motorcycle industry. We’re excited to offer enthusiasts even more premium analog and digital experiences via our magazine, website and social ecosystem.”
With a highly engaged global audience, Bike EXIF receives more than a million quantified pageviews a month. The brands’ shared emphasis on unique quality content has also contributed to their significant combined social media reach — to the tune of more than 3.5 million followers across Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. Jointly, the two brands also have more than 150,000 highly engaged email newsletter subscribers.
The publisher of Bike EXIF — Chris Hunter, an Englishman based in New Zealand — will continue his role as Editor-in-chief of Bike EXIF. Work between Hunter and Iron & Air Media is already underway to implement a new strategic plan and new ventures for each brand. “I’ve been a reader and admirer of Iron & Air Magazine since the first few issues, because we both focus on the best stories, photography and tech skills. The chance to work together was impossible to turn down.”
The immediate benefit for custom builders, motorcycle manufacturers and gear brands is a single access point to a combined passionate audience of millions, with upmarket demographics, all within carefully curated environments.
“Iron & Air, with a keen eye for detail, highlights the resurgence of classic motorcycling,” said Thor Drake, owner of See See Motor Coffee Co. and founder of “The One Motorcycle Show.” “The partnership between BE and I&A is the perfect symbiotic relationship — a place for interactive ‘fanfare’ online, and the cream of the crop in the print magazine [world]. When the tide rolls in, all the ships will rise together. I’m excited to see the partnership come to life.”
“With the rise of the internet, Bike EXIF was a trailblazer and has held on to its position as the site to go to for the best of current trend custom bikes,” said Walt Siegl, the renowned builder behind Walt Siegl Motorcycles. “What Iron & Air does better than most is to articulate the creativity and romance behind motorcycles and all things with wheels without being pretentious. I have the greatest respect for both of these platforms and I expect nothing but great things coming from this partnership.”
Both companies are privately-held and independent. The transaction closed in September 2020 and the terms of the deal are confidential. York Creative Collective served as an investor and strategic business advisor to Iron & Air Media throughout the transaction.
About Iron & Air Media — Iron & Air Media is the engine that drives Iron & Air Magazine, the Iron & Air digital properties, and now Bike EXIF. The mission of Iron & Air Media is to build the premier motorcycle enthusiast platform that includes editorial and branded content, video production, e-commerce and more.
About Iron & Air Magazine — Iron & Air Magazine is a quarterly, heavy-stock, 114-page collectible print journal designed to celebrate motorcycling, the culture that surrounds it, and the lives and stories that are as unique and varied as the machines themselves.
About Bike EXIF — Bike EXIF is the world’s #1 custom motorcycle website — a leading global digital destination showcasing custom motorcycles, serving up content and profiles of the latest café racers, bobbers, scramblers and more. The site attracts more than one million pageviews every month.
