2021-01-12 11:14:03.457 Tuesday's Jackpot Raised to $625 Million

Tuesday's Jackpot Raised to $625 Million
January 12, 2021, 22:27 GMT
Due to strong sales, the official jackpot estimate for the Tuesday, Jan. 12, Mega Millions drawing has been raised to $625 million, with an estimated cash value of $458.8 million.
This is the fourth-highest Mega Millions jackpot ever offered.
The Missouri Lottery reminds all players to play within their means. It only takes one ticket to win.
