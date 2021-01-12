Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2021-01-12 11:14:03.457 Tuesday's Jackpot Raised to $625 Million

2021-01-12 11:14:03.457

Story Photo

Due to strong sales, the official jackpot estimate for the Tuesday, Jan. 12, Mega Millions drawing has been raised to $625 million, with an estimated cash value of $458.8 million.

This is the fourth-highest Mega Millions jackpot ever offered.

The Missouri Lottery reminds all players to play within their means. It only takes one ticket to win.

