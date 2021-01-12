2021-01-12 14:20:40.513 Grandma's First $3 Ticket Turns into $50,003 Win

2021-01-12 14:20:40.513

Patricia Fairris of St. Louis enjoys playing Scratchers tickets and usually sticks to the $1 and $2 games. While shopping at her local Dierbergs, located at 2516 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis, Fairris’ eyes were drawn to the Missouri Lottery’s $3 “Jingle Bell Tripler” Scratchers ticket.

Fairris changed her routine and purchased a couple of the $3 tickets - uncovering a $50,003 top prize!

“Believe it or not, I have never bought a $3 ticket,” Fairris shared. “I can’t tell you how in shock I was. I even called my granddaughter to check it for me. She said, ‘Grandma, you just won $50,000!’”

In FY20, players in St. Louis County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.