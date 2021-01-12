District Court Resumes Operations on January 19 in Bertie, Hertford, and Northampton Counties

Judicial officials in Bertie, Hertford, and Northampton counties plan to resume operations for district court effective Tuesday, January 19.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public and staff, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required and social distancing must be observed.
