3M Health Information Systems Joins the Population Health Alliance
Global leader of payment and quality methodologies joins the national professional and trade network for population health managementWASHINGTON, DC, U.S.A., January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Population Health Alliance (PHA), the industry’s only multi-stakeholder professional and trade association solely focused on population health, today announced that 3M Health Information Systems (3M.com/HIS) has joined the organization as a member. From computer-assisted coding to clinical documentation integrity and performance monitoring, 3M Health Information Systems' automated and intuitive software helps providers, payers and government agencies throughout the United States and across the globe reduce costs and provide more informed care.
“3M Health Information Systems is a leader in designing outcomes-based payment and quality systems for federal, state and private payers serving the US and global clients. We are focused on equitable, transparent, rigorous payment and outcome methodologies that not only efficiently deploy resources, but also measurably improve safety, quality and health outcomes. We are delighted to the join the Population Health Alliance community and look forward to collaborating with its members and advancing population health science and policy,” said Sandeep Wadhwa, MD, MBA Global Chief Medical Officer.
"Advances in population-based health information technology are progressing in quantum leaps, leading to important strides for patients and the industry." said Jaan Sidorov, MD, CEO and President of the PA Clinical Network and PHA's President. "Sandeep Wadhwa remains a widely recognized global leader in this field, and his expertise will help the Population Health Alliance cement its role at the forefront of a rapidly evolving healthcare system."
Dr Wadhwa recently hosted a panel presentation on population health management in international markets at the 2020 PHA Innovation Summit and Capitol Caucus.
- - - -
Population Health Alliance represents stakeholders from across the health care ecosystem that seek to improve health outcomes, optimize medical and administrative spend, and drive affordability. Learn more at www.PopulationHealthAlliance.org or follow us on LinkedIn
3M Health Information Systems is committed to leading the shift from volume to value-based care, creating more time to care, and eliminating revenue cycle waste. We are providing clinicians with real-time guidance and accurate documentation and closing the loop between clinical care and revenue accuracy. From outcomes performance monitoring, computer-assisted coding to clinical documentation integrity, 3M’s automated and intuitive software can help provide more informed care and reduce potentially avoidable costs. For more information, visit www.3mhiscer.com, www.3m.com/his or follow @3MHISNews on Twitter.
