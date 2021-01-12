Projects to Increase the Value of Your Home

In this article, various projects that contribute to improving the value of your home are discussed. Read more to get started today.

LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While you may not be thinking of selling your house in the near future, it is always wise to start early when thinking about the resale value of your home. Perspective home buyers often prioritize certain spaces in a house, and very often the state of a kitchen or bathroom, for example, is what makes or breaks a potential deal. Even if you are not looking to sell any time soon, these projects will leave your house in its best condition and some may even lower the cost of your energy bills.

1. Expand by Changing up the Floor Plan

One way to increase the value of your home is to create a more open-concept floor plan. By removing certain walls that section off each room, your home will not feel so compartmentalized or cramped. Perspective home buyers, especially those looking to downsize, can find much more value in a smaller home if it has an open floor plan that makes it appear larger than it actually is. Regardless of the size of your home, creating an open floor plan will almost always increase its value.

2. Update the Kitchen and Bathroom(s)

The kitchen is often the most popular room in the house – it’s where family and friends gather to enjoy a home-cooked meal and is often the center for entertaining. The kitchen is the heart of the home, so it makes sense that most of a home’s value finds its place in the kitchen. From big to small projects, any update to a kitchen can increase your home’s value. If you cannot perform these renovations yourself, it is always helpful to seek out a kitchen remodeling company. The most important updates, however, would be layout, flooring, and countertops. It could be as simple as adding paint or refinishing hardwood or as complex and unique as a full-fledged makeover. Whatever the size of the project, improving your kitchen will increase the value of your home exponentially. Similarly, an update to the bathroom(s) can bring quite a bit of value to your home. Though it is the smallest of the rooms, the appeal and the overall comfort of a bathroom can definitely influence a buyer’s decision-making process. Again, if you are uncomfortable with doing the renovation yourself, you can hire a professional bath remodeling company.

3. New Windows

New windows may be pricey, but by installing more high-efficiency windows, you could save a considerable amount on your heating and air conditioning. New Windows may also aid your home’s curb-appeal. A potential buyer may be dissuaded by a house that still has its original windows. Even if you are not selling, installing new windows can still counteract the high energy costs you may be dealing with.

4. Finished Basement

The basement doesn’t need to be overlooked as extra storage space — basements have the potential to be turned into a beautiful living space that the whole family can enjoy. A finished basement is always an added bonus to an already beautiful home, and many buyers specifically look for a house with finished basements when seeking out their new home. Whatever your reason for renovating, a finished basement is always a good investment.

5. Deck or Patio

During the summer, there’s nothing quite like an outdoor living space with room to grill, a roaring fire pit, and a place to sit and enjoy the weather. A patio or deck is often the place for entertaining guests and adds much needed “space” to a home without having to actually add square footage. Many potential buyers would be more interested in buying your home if it has an adequate deck or patio space for outdoor entertaining.

Home renovation may seem like a daunting task — a competent and honest general contractor in Bucks County, PA may be hard to come by. There are many companies that offer bathroom remodeling in Newtown, PA as well a myriad more that offer kitchen remodeling in Bucks County. In addition to this, there seem to be countless companies that offer deck and patio, window replacement, and other construction services as well. Wherever you are in Bucks County, be sure to do the research to find the right contractor to get the necessary jobs done that can increase your home's value.