Inversion Season 2020-2021

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, we sat down with the Division of Air Quality Monitoring Manager Bo Call to learn about how Utah’s air quality is monitored, how it’s improving and what it will look like this inversion season.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.