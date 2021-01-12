Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mitchell Scholarship Application Open Until April 1

Mitchell Scholarships are awarded to students planning to attend two- or four-year degree programs at colleges either in- or out-of-state. The strongest applicants demonstrate financial need, academic promise, and community impact. Please encourage any graduating college-bound students from Maine’s public high schools to apply before the April 1 deadline.

Find the application link, requirements, and a few additional college and scholarship resources on the Mitchell Institute web site: http://mitchellinstitute.org/scholarship/

In addition to the $10,000 scholarship awarded to a graduating senior from every public high school in the state, Mitchell Institute also provides numerous resources and programs for Mitchell Scholars:

  • Leadership and career development events
  • Access to a wide array of professional networks
  • Customized career advising and personal support through individual meetings with Mitchell Institute staff and community members
  • Fellowship Awards of up to $1,500 to support internships and personal/professional growth opportunities
  • Emergency financial assistance for unexpected financial challenges

Please forward this information to students, colleagues, and friends in your networks! For more information, reach out to http://mitchellinstitute.org/ 

