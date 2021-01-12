New! Online Child Development Associate Training Available for Foreign Trained Professionals

Portland Adult Education and Opportunity Alliance have announced the launch of their new ELL Child Development Associate (CDA) Training. The training is a partnership between Opportunity Alliance, Portland Adult Education and the Greater Portland Workforce Initiative.

The CDA Credential is recognized nationally as the quality standard for training of professional early childhood teachers. CDA training helps teachers work effectively with infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and their families in either a center-based or family child care setting.

This six-month training program is co-taught by a Certified CDA Instructor from the CDA Development Center and supported by an instructor from Portland Adult Education. Students will receive 120 hours of CDA instruction as well as support in English language, portfolio development, test-taking skills, and digital skills.

There are two informational sessions on Zoom: January 13th at 11:30 am and January 20th at 11:30 am (click on the date for the link).

Eligibility Requirements:

Target Population: Foreign trained professionals who have a background and interest in working in a child care setting

English skills equivalent to ESOL level 5 or above

Work Authorization is preferred

Meet income or other eligibility requirements to receive possible scholarships

18 years and older

More information is available in the Application form, Application Packet, and Flyer. For further questions, contact: Bridget Kahn Kahnb@portlandschools.org