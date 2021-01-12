Turn Blue Monday into Your Monday

Remove subconscious blocks to live a happy life Soul Healer Veronica Parks is a Soul Healer and Wellness coach that helps people release negative emotions from the past

VP Exclusive offers complimentary workshop to remove subconscious blocks that keep you from achieving your 2021 goals

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monday, January 18 is known as the dreaded “Blue Monday,” the day when the excitement of the holidays and the thrill of a new year begin to wear off and the reality of holiday credit card bills and already failed new year’s resolutions begins to settle in our brains.“Don’t fret!” says Veronica Parks , founder of VP Exclusive, a soul healing and wellness company that offers programs to bio-hack your mind, body, and soul so you can live better, be better, achieve more, and receive more. “Falling off the New Year’s Resolution band wagon is normal, and not a reason to give up on your goals. Just like falling off a bike when we are first learning to ride, the important step is getting back up and getting back on the bike. All you need is to understand and reprogram what keeps knocking you off, so you can get back on track.”Blue Monday, the third Monday in January, is considered the saddest day of the year. This year the weight of Blue Monday is even greater because it feels like a continuation of the struggles from 2020 with no certainty about our future and the future of the country, business, jobs, and any sense of normality. As enticing as it is to set goals for the upcoming year, we’re often unaware that our own subconscious blocks from past hurdles and failures are stopping us in our tracks and sabotaging our road to success.The subconscious mind is the powerful secondary system that runs everything in our lives, including our decision-making and the motivation to keep or break the promises we make to ourselves. Neuroscience has shown that 95 to 99 percent of our decisions, actions, emotions, and behavior depend on brain activity that lies beyond our conscious awareness, and is actually run by the protective programming in our subconscious minds. And it’s not always favorable, says Parks.“The main goal of our subconscious mind is to keep us safe – in the comfort zone – by repeating the same patterns from the past, therefore stopping us from moving to the next level in our health, career, relationships, and overall happiness,” says Parks. “As much as we strive to improve, evolve, and move forward by setting goals like our New Year’s resolutions, we are only using roughly 5% of our mind, which is the conscious mind; the quickest way to achieve the results we desire is by clearing blocks on the subconscious level, thus allowing our subconscious to feel safe and encouraged to allow change and achievement to rule our lives.”To help people clear these blocks and achieve their goals, VP exclusive is offering a complimentary workshop to remove subconscious blocks. The dates and times vary. Visit https://bit.ly/VPhealing to register.About VP ExclusiveVP Exclusive is an international life transformation organization restoring lives by transforming habits, thoughts, beliefs, and behaviors. Founded by Veronica Parks, Soul Healer and Wellness Coach, VP Exclusive empowers people to bio hack their mind and body to live a healthier, happier life. Using an integrated holistic approach including energy work, nutrition, nature, meditation, timeline therapy, and other natural modalities, VP Exclusive solutions can increase emotional wellbeing and dramatically improve relationships with self, love, family, finance, and career. For more information, visit vpexclusive.com.# # #Media ContactJennifer Horspool Veronica ParksEngagement PR & Marketing VP Exclusive, LLC949-933-4300 818-825-9070Jennifer@engagementpr.com veronica@vpexclusive.comResourcesTaking care of emotional health- https://emergency.cdc.gov/coping/selfcare.asp Subconscious mind- https://thriveglobal.com/stories/subconscious-mind-how-to-unlock-and-use-its-power/

How to remove your subconscious blocks and achieve your goals