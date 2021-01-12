Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Float coats add a layer of safety to ice fishing, duck hunting

The photos are showing up online and in social media feeds – ice fishing is finally here and is spreading across Iowa.

“Living in Iowa, we are blessed with four seasons and ice fishing is a great way to enjoy our winters,” said Susan Stocker, boating law administrator and education coordinator with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

As Iowan’s head out on frozen water to their “go to” spot, they are encouraged to follow ice safety recommendations: don’t go out alone, be sure to bring at least 50 feet of rope and a throwable floatation device, check the ice frequently with a spud bar and cut plenty of holes to check thickness, and it’s always advisable to let someone know where you’re going and when you’ll return. Adding a float coat to the safety gear is one more way to prevent a catastrophe if the worst should happen on the ice.

Outdoor gear is becoming more technical in design and function, including improved safety features. Float coats incorporate the floatation aspects of a lifejacket into the coat, offering protection against hypothermia with the added benefits of drowning prevention. Float coats come in a variety of colors including camouflage, making them a great option for duck hunters as well.  

“Ice fishing is a social activity where we get together – while personally distancing - and spend quality time outdoors. The ability to have your coat serve as a floatation device provides an additional level of safety and peace of mind,” Stocker said.

