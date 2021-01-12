Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Iowa DNR adds four conservation officers

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources swore in four new state conservation officers on Jan. 8, who will undergo several months of training before reporting to their assigned territories later this year.

The new officers are Chad Horn, assigned to Wapello and Davis counties; Nate Carr, assigned to Hamilton and Hardin counties; Lynn Koch, assigned to Black Hawk and Bremer counties; and Blake Mills, assigned to Dickinson County.

The Iowa DNR’s Law Enforcement Bureau has 85 conservation officers including six captains, 10 sergeants, and five recreational safety officers. All are fully certified state peace officers with the authority to enforce all Iowa laws. As U.S. federal deputy game wardens, they also may cross state lines when violations of federal wildlife laws have been committed.

