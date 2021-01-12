Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,324 in the last 365 days.

Buchanan County man pleaded guilty to illegal ginseng harvest

A joint investigation on Sept. 29, 2020, between the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office into illegal wild ginseng harvest led officers to Mathew Wilkinson, 34, of Independence, who was found in possession with 10 separate wild ginseng roots totaling three ounces, and evidence that Wilkinson had dug the roots from a Buchanan County Conservation Board property.

Wilkinson pleaded guilty to five charges of failing to retain the entire plant while transporting ginseng roots. The scheduled fine for each count of illegal ginseng harvest is $195, totaling $975 for the five counts.

Wild ginseng falls under the Convention of International Trade of Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, which is an international agreement between governments, that’s aim is to ensure that international trade in specimens of wild animals and plants does not threaten their survival. Its popularity in Asian countries has essentially led to its extirpation there.

Ginseng harvest is regulated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. At no point can a person possess a wild ginseng plant, seed or any part of a wild ginseng plant on state owned or managed areas. The State of Iowa is required to highly regulate the plant. More information on ginseng is available online at https://www.iowadnr.gov/About-DNR/About-DNR/Iowa-DNR-Forms-Permits under Ginseng Growers, Harvesters & Dealers drop down.

You just read:

Buchanan County man pleaded guilty to illegal ginseng harvest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.