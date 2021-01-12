Ledges State Park annual meeting held virtually on Jan. 14

Ledges State Park will host its annual meeting virtually at 6:30 p.m., on Jan. 14. Staff with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will review activities from 2020 and preview what visitors can expect to see, find and experience in the park in 2021.
