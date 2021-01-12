Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ledges State Park annual meeting held virtually on Jan. 14

Ledges State Park will host its annual meeting virtually at 6:30 p.m., on Jan. 14. Staff with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will review activities from 2020 and preview what visitors can expect to see, find and experience in the park in 2021.

Participants need to register in advance of the meeting by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwtfuCvrTwqHN1qfVf7BbkQjsmY2H23c49S.

