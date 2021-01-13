Green Hydrogen
USEA To Hold Virtual Press Briefing on Green Hydrogen on Jan. 15
Batteries and other storage systems are all on the table, along with what may have the most promise: green hydrogen”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. ET, the United States Energy Association will hold a virtual briefing for members of the media on green hydrogen, the new utility frontier.
— Llewellyn King Executive Producer and Host, "White House Chronicle"
There is a growing overproduction of electricity from solar and wind, but solar in particular, especially in the Southwest. Utilities are in a rush to find ways of saving this electricity and balancing their systems.
Batteries and other storage systems are all on the table, along with what may have the most promise: green hydrogen. This is hydrogen made by electrolysis, using surplus electricity.
European countries are ahead of us, but an increasing number of U.S. utilities are looking at hydrogen as the companion to alternative fuels.
This virtual briefing will be moderated by syndicated columnist and broadcaster Llewellyn King. USEA Acting Executive Director Sheila Hollis will give opening remarks.
The expert panel includes: Mark Eisenhower, Partner, Energy, Sustainability, Guidehouse; Michael Green, General Manager, Nuclear Power, Arizona Public Service; Bruce Hallbert, Director, Technical Integration Office, LWR Program, Idaho National Laboratory; and Paul Schultz, Director, Power External Energy Resources, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.
The briefing, the fourth in a series, is open to members of the media and any other interested parties. Members of the media will be given preference in the questioning.
Participants must register for the briefing beforehand. A recording will be available on the USEA website.
Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lsBkJ86XRDi2DMX9K3yVjw
Llewellyn King
White House Chronicle
+1 202-441-2702
llewellynking1@gmail.com