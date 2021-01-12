DCI Furniture Partners with Headrest Upper Valley To Furnish Sober Living Residential Facility
Funded by a grant from the Timken Foundation, DCI provided the furniture at cost as part of Headrest's 50th Anniversary and renovation of the facility.LISBON, NH, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solid wood furniture manufacturer DCI, Inc. has partnered with Lebanon, NH-based Headrest to furnish their residential home for people who are homeless, returning to the community from treatment, and in need of a safe and sober living environment.
DCI supplied Headrest with the furniture at cost, furnishing the facility with fourteen beds and seven wardrobes, desks, task chairs, and a kitchen table. The custom-made bedroom furniture upgrade was made possible by a gift from The Timken Foundation and optimizes space in the home's bedrooms. According to Headrest, the improvement is part of an initiative to renovate the entire house in honor of the organization’s 50th anniversary.
DCI is a member of the Governor’s Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative (RFW). In 2019, Headrest provided essential education and training as part of DCI’s initiative to become a RFW.
In 2020, DCI also furnished Laconia, NH-based Compass House for Women In Recovery, a congregate living environment for women who have completed a residential treatment program for substance use disorder while giving priority to recently incarcerated people.
Headrest Executive Director Cameron Ford said of the partnership with DCI: "Headrest’s relationship with DCI through the Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative created more than just benefits to the health and well-being of their workforce. We have developed a business relationship where DCI provided Headrest’s residential facility with new furniture for the clients of Headrest, which in turn improved the morale and health and well-being of our clients. These partnerships can change business culture."
DCI President, Henry Kober said, “We are pleased to provide furnishings for the Headrest Residential Facility and hope that the new furniture contributes in some small way to the successful integration of the residents into the community.”
Headrest supports individuals and their families, friends and neighbors affected by substance use, navigating recovery, or in crisis, by providing programs and treatment options that support prevention and long-term recovery. This year, Headrest celebrates its 50-year anniversary. In addition to their low risk transitional sober living residence and other programs, they staff a 24/7 Crisis-Suicide Hotline that reportedly fields 10,000 calls per year relating to a variety of crises including depression/anxiety, substance use disorder, domestic violence and suicide ideation.
DCI, Inc. is a family-owned, fully integrated, American furniture manufacturing company based in Lisbon, NH specializing in sustainable solid wood furniture since 1976 and supplying the higher education and military markets. With its FSC-certified sawmill and zero-waste manufacturing plant, DCI is committed to minimizing its ecological footprint and supporting rural North Country economies while making the highest quality sustainable furniture.
Henry Kober
DCI Inc.
+1 800-552-8286 ext. 611
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn