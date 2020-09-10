USDA Awards Solid Wood Furniture Maker DCI,Inc $250,000 Grant To Fund Renewable Energy System
Funds to support purchase and installation of a high efficiency 300HP biomass steam boiler projected to save DCI,Inc. $390,000 annually in energy costs.LISBON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded sustainable furniture maker DCI, Inc. a $250,000 grant as part of its Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). The grant supports farmers, producers, and small businesses in New Hampshire to improve energy efficiency and create renewable-energy systems.
DCI will use the $250,000 grant to purchase and install a high efficiency 300HP biomass steam boiler. DCI will power the new system with wood byproducts from its sawmill in Royalton, VT. DCI projects the renewable biomass boiler will save $390,000 annually in energy costs. DCI also plans to recommission its steam engine generator and add it to the renewable energy system to further reduce the factory’s dependence on the power grid.
According to DCI,Inc. President Henry Kober, “We will use the USDA REAP grant to partially fund a new biomass boiler for our facility in Lisbon, NH. that we plan to put in service by December 2021. The new boiler uses state of the art technology to achieve higher efficiency reducing particulate emissions by 75% to less than .07 lbs/mmbtu. We will fuel the boiler with the byproducts of our wood processing operations and will continue to provide 100% of our heat and process steam from renewable energy sources. This project helps DCI achieve its sustainability goals while aiding the company’s economic viability for generations.”
USDA Rural Development State Director Anthony Linardos issued a statement commending the investment. “Renewable energy and energy efficiency are at the heart of keeping New Hampshire farms and businesses competitive and productive during the Covid-19 pandemic—and well into the future,” he said. “USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program helps businesses like DCI Sustainable Hardwood Furniture become more energy independent and reduce costs while supporting the renewable economy in New Hampshire.”
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit:
1. https://www.rd.usda.gov/sites/default/files/NH-PressRelease-DCI.pdf
2. https://www.rd.usda.gov/sites/default/files/NH-SuccessStory-DCI.pdf
DCI, Inc. is a family-owned, fully integrated, American furniture manufacturing company based in Lisbon, NH specializing in sustainable solid wood furniture since 1976 and supplying the higher education and military markets. With its FSC-certified sawmill and zero waste manufacturing plant, DCI is committed to minimizing its ecological footprint and supporting rural North Country economies while making the highest quality sustainable furniture.
