CMA Scholarships Give Students a Career Edge
How Four CMA Scholarship Recipients are Excelling in their accounting careersCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cover Story of the current issue of New Accountant features entitled “Pursue Your Passion”. This inspiring article is written by Lisa Book, CMA, CFM, CSCA, Lecturer in Accounting for Indiana University Southeast and a member of the Global Board of Directors, IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants).
The article extols the virtues of the CMA certification, which enables students to differentiate themselves from their peers and show their employers that they take lifelong learning, seriously.
By encouraging students to ask their professors for the CMA Scholarship nomination, they can also take advantage of acceptance benefits which include taking the prestigious exam at no cost to the student and allowing the student to sit for the exam while still in school and in “test taking mindset”.
The article goes on to feature four aspiring, young professionals who received the CMA Scholarship as students and now pursuing a rewarding career track.
Diane Isibor, CMA, Financial Analyst, Cummins Inc. – Diane pursued a difficult double major at Valdosta State University earning a BBA in Accounting and Finance respectively, both summa cum laude and is currently pursuing her MS in Analytics at Georgia Tech. “I really wanted to set myself apart early in my career and becoming a CMA seemed like a great way to do that,” says Diane. She took the two parts of the exam three weeks apart soon after she received the scholarship, so she had goals to aim for. She studied while in between finishing school and starting her full-time job by doing intense drills with practice questions and taking time practice exams. With the CMA on her side, Diane aspires to be a solutions provider.
Dylan Azevedo, CMA, Financial Analyst, The Walt Disney Company – Dylan became interested in management accounting through his internship with The Walt Disney Company within its Parks, Experiences and Products division. This coupled with a course in cost accounting he was taking at the time solidified his interest and was nominated for the CMA Scholarship. He urges students to study for the exam before finishing college and get real world experience through internships. “[This] experience, coupled with the CMA certification, will set you apart from the rest of the applicant pool. Make sure to enjoy the process!” Dylan has completed three rotations with Disney’s Accounting and Finance Rotation Program and currently working at Disney’s General Entertainment division.
Matt Weaver, CMA, Financial Analyst, Superbrands Capital, LLC – Matt’s interest in IMA led him to become founder of the IMA student chapter at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. His cost accounting professor nominated him for the CMA Scholarship. He passed one part while in school and the other, by committing 15 hours per week over a three-month period. Passing the CMA helped his current post as a financial analyst at a private equity company. “Many of the topics covered on the exam – particularly those related to technology – I’ve already been able to use in my job,” he says. He also appreciates how being a CMA requires him to earn continuing professional education, where he can take advantage of courses like robotic process automation and data analytics to help round out his background.
Katherine Clark, CMA, Finance Coordinator, Casas Por Cristo – Katherine was looking for a way to distinguish herself from her classmates who were competing for prestigious internships and jobs at top companies. She was nominated for the CMA Scholarship and immediately began listening to online recorded lectures and taking practice exams while still in school. “If you get an accounting degree, almost every topic covered on the CMA exam was taught in your classes,” she says. “Having these topics fresh in your memory from classes will aid you in mastering the calculations and concepts on the exam.” She is currently in a financial role for an organization based in Nicaragua, where she is the go-to financial person in the field in all areas of accounting and finance.
