How Virtual Recruiting Will Change the Way to Find a Job

One of the most impactful articles in New Accountant taps into two of the most pressing issues in our world today: finding a job and doing it virtually

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, October 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the most impactful articles in the current issue of New Accountant , taps into two of the most pressing issues in our world today: finding a job and doing it virtually."Virtual Recruiting: How Will It Change How You Find a Job?" is the first of two peer-reviewed articles in this issue, and it's written by Christian Mastilak, PhD, CPA, Associate Professor of Accountancy, Williams College of Business, Xavier University. This article considers the newest trends in how firms recruit accounting students, and how the virtual recruitment, made more popular now due to COVID-19, can affect which students have access to which job opportunities. The author lists out various pros and cons that come with virtual interviewing, such as how different personality types may be rewarded, students from smaller, more remote campuses might find increased opportunities and unfortunately, student anxiety and fear of missing out may increase.The second peer-reviewed article penned in this issue, is "The New Job Niche: IFRS Expertise" by Louis P. LeGuyader, PhD, CPA, Southeastern Louisiana University. This article discusses the second most widely used accounting model in the world right now: IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) and how IFRS knowledge is a specialized, growing "expertise" in the United States.Brandon Osgood, Manager of Professional Media, Academic and Student Engagement, AICPA, writes " The New Business 'Space Race ", the featured cover story in this issue of New Accountant magazine. The article highlights the importance of earning a Chartered Global Management Accountant ( CGMA ) designation in a rapidly progressing tech world of emerging technologies, which changes the way CPAs are trained, educated and do their jobs.The program offered by AICPA applies real-life aspects by using case studies as exams, versus traditional, multiple choice questions. Since there is a cost associated with the program, students can earn a one year, all access scholarship for senior level undergrad accounting and finance students, or grad students pursuing a master's degree in accounting, finance or business administration.In our Student Outlook section, Douglas K. Barney, CPA, CMA, CFM, Professor of Accounting, Indiana University SE and Dan Tschopp, PhD, CPA, Professor of Accounting, Saint Leo University, take on the topic, "Why It's Important to Take the CPA Exam". In this article, they extoll all of the virtues that would behoove students to sit for the CPA exam, which include gaining confidence in their field and enhancing their reputation from earning this recognized, prestigious and established credential necessary to catapult their accounting career further and vastly increase their career options.Another popular Student Outlook piece, included in every issue, is our "11 Rules for Living", excerpted from "Dumbing Down Our Kids: Why American Children Feel Good About Themselves but Can't Read, Write or Add" by Charles J. Sykes. This is a fun, light yet impactful bit of great advice for college students.Last but not least, this issue includes our highly anticipated Professional Directory, complete with names and websites of our vast network of professionals.Featured advertisers in this issue are:CGMA, AICPA, Bay Path University, Cabrini University, IMA, Florida Atlantic University School of Accounting, Florida International University, KPMG, UMass Lowell Manning School of Business, University of Massachusetts, Villanova BusinessPublished since 1985, NEW ACCOUNTANT is a print and digital journal for college accounting students, with articles written by college accounting professors and industry professionals. A resource for students of Accountancy on the vast career and advanced degree opportunities for today's graduate, helping them prepare for a career in Accounting. This publication is also used extensively to introduce the many benefits of Accounting as a college major and future profession to high school students.