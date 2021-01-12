Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,321 in the last 365 days.

Vehicle Sought in a Theft One Stolen Auto and Kidnapping Offense: 3800 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in a stolen auto and kidnapping offense that occurred on Monday, January 11, 2021, in the 3800 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. At the time of the theft, two children were inside of the vehicle.

 

At approximately 7:28 pm, the suspects entered an unattended running vehicle with two children inside of the vehicle. The suspect entered the vehicle and then fled the scene northbound in the 3800 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

 

The vehicle is described as a black 2020 Toyota Rav4 with Maryland tags 3DY5327. The children are described as a 4 year-old juvenile male last seen wearing a green jacket and a 2 year old juvenile female last seen wearing a purple jacket. Photos of the vehicle and children can be seen below:

 

 

 

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Vehicle Sought in a Theft One Stolen Auto and Kidnapping Offense: 3800 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.