Vehicle Sought in a Theft One Stolen Auto and Kidnapping Offense: 3800 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in a stolen auto and kidnapping offense that occurred on Monday, January 11, 2021, in the 3800 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. At the time of the theft, two children were inside of the vehicle.

At approximately 7:28 pm, the suspects entered an unattended running vehicle with two children inside of the vehicle. The suspect entered the vehicle and then fled the scene northbound in the 3800 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

The vehicle is described as a black 2020 Toyota Rav4 with Maryland tags 3DY5327. The children are described as a 4 year-old juvenile male last seen wearing a green jacket and a 2 year old juvenile female last seen wearing a purple jacket. Photos of the vehicle and children can be seen below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.