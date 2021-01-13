New All-in-One Surface and Groundwater Level Monitoring Solution from OTT HydroMet
We’ve worked hard to greatly reduce the time and costs needed to setup and learn the equipment, so customers can focus on their data.”STERLING, VIRGINIA, USA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Responding to growing needs for continuous time series data, leading global hydrometric provider OTT HydroMet has released the NEW OTT ecoLog 1000. The modern surface and groundwater logger measures both water level and temperature as well as valuable metadata. The OTT ecoLog 1000 is a self-contained, all-in-one solution that provides reliable and accurate data to reduce maintenance costs and field visits.
The OTT HydroMet team has leveraged decades of global expertise to innovate this next-generation ecoLog instrument, while also incorporating consumer feedback. “We heard your frustrations about excessive, expensive trips to the measurement site”, said Peter Schaeffeler, OTT HydroMet’s Product Lifecycle Manager Hydrology. “We’ve made the OTT ecoLog 1000 reliable with intelligent power management and a long-lasting battery, so it can remain in the field without worry.” It also includes integrated cellular communication to eliminate data gaps. This near real-time data keeps you better informed before field trips, so each future visit is faster and more efficient.
The OTT ecoLog 1000 is designed to be durable and long-lasting with corrosion resistance to saline water, due to the complete sensor probe being made of 904L stainless steel, and has a ceramic pressure measuring cell for increased robustness. The all-in-one system with sensor, logger, and cellular modem also helps reduce the number of components needed. The instrument is simple to operate with just a smart phone, with no additional tools for maintenance, and allows you to exchange the communication unit or sensor on site. Each of these features helps minimizes total cost of ownership.
You can access data through either HTTP / HTTPS or FTP – the OTT ecoLog 1000 sends data to up to 4 servers, with automatic retries or fallback if transmissions fail. The OTT ecoLog 1000 ensures easy access by allowing data transmission in near real-time, two-way, via cellular network with support of CAT-M1 communication technology certified for Verizon and AT&T.
The OTT ecoLog 1000 is simple to operate using just a smart phone or PC via integrated Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) - no additional tools required for maintenance or battery replacement. It supports cellular devices, smart phones, and tablets operating with Android, iOS or Windows 10. The logger can be paired with simple apps and configuration software, such as OTT HydroMet’s LinkComm program, and allows for usage across multiple platforms. You can also utilize a bundled solution with a data hosting service like Hydromet Cloud, a program from OTT HydroMet which gives you access to web-based data visualization and alarm management.
The logger is ideal for government agencies, groundwater resource managers, scientists, technicians, and more for both short-term and long-term continuous monitoring. It is suited for in-well and in-pipe solutions, and any urban to remote locations with cell signal. It can be used in fresh, brackish, or salt water. With it, you can monitor water level changes to interpret impacts of climate change or drought or examine water availability and water use over time.
