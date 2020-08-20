OTT HydroMet Reintroduces the OTT SVR 100 Velocity Radar
The OTT SVR 100 now comes with an integrated SDI-12 interface, making it the ideal sensor to collect surface water velocity measurements.
By adding one of the most common data protocols, the OTT SVR 100 is more compatible than ever with existing networks. It’s also very user-friendly and easy to connect.”STERLING, VIRGINIA, USA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The OTT Surface Velocity Radar (SVR) 100 now comes with an integrated SDI-12 interface, making it the ideal sensor to collect surface water velocity measurements.
— Stefan Siedschlag, OTT HydroMet Product Manager
“By adding one of the most common data protocols, the OTT SVR 100 is more compatible than ever with existing networks. It’s also very user-friendly and easy to connect.” – Stefan Siedschlag, OTT HydroMet Product Manager
This simple and compact radar sensor provides data during floods or times of high suspended sediments. It comes with all the benefits of non-contact measurement by being installed above the water, making it safe from rising water levels or floating debris.
Only the OTT SVR 100 has an ultra-compact mounting design with flexible angle for mounting vertically or horizontally with measurement quality and vibration index parameters.
The sensor allows specialists like hydrologists and program managers to identify data influenced by sensor movement (e.g., wind, traffic) using meta data from integrated vibration and tilt sensors.
“We have upgraded the SVR 100 instrument to provide lower power consumption, extended connectivity, and more detailed meta data for QA/QC. It was designed for customer ease of mind and trust in data.” – Stefan Siedschlag
The sensor easily integrates with new or existing systems using SDI-12 or SDI-12 (over RS-485). It is also compatible with OTT Prodis 2 software used for system calibration.
Contact us to learn more about the new OTT SVR 100 and how it can best fit your data needs or visit our website at https://www.otthydromet.com/en/.
Christel Valentine
OTT HydroMet
+1 703-406-2800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn