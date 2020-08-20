Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,804 in the last 365 days.

OTT HydroMet Reintroduces the OTT SVR 100 Velocity Radar

OTT SVR 100 installed in the field.

OTT SVR 100 installed in the field.

OTT HydroMet Logo

OTT HydroMet logo

The OTT SVR 100 now comes with an integrated SDI-12 interface, making it the ideal sensor to collect surface water velocity measurements.

By adding one of the most common data protocols, the OTT SVR 100 is more compatible than ever with existing networks. It’s also very user-friendly and easy to connect.”
— Stefan Siedschlag, OTT HydroMet Product Manager
STERLING, VIRGINIA, USA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The OTT Surface Velocity Radar (SVR) 100 now comes with an integrated SDI-12 interface, making it the ideal sensor to  collect surface water velocity measurements.

“By adding one of the most common data protocols, the OTT SVR 100 is more compatible than ever with existing networks. It’s also very user-friendly and easy to connect.” – Stefan Siedschlag, OTT HydroMet Product Manager

This  simple and compact radar sensor provides data during floods or times of high suspended sediments. It comes with all the benefits of non-contact measurement by being installed above the water, making it safe from rising water levels or floating debris.

Only the OTT SVR 100 has an ultra-compact mounting design with flexible angle for mounting vertically or horizontally with measurement quality and vibration index parameters. 

The sensor allows specialists like hydrologists and program managers to identify data influenced by sensor movement (e.g., wind, traffic) using meta data from integrated vibration and tilt sensors.

“We have upgraded the SVR 100 instrument to provide lower power consumption, extended connectivity, and more detailed meta data for QA/QC. It was designed for customer ease of mind and trust in data.” – Stefan Siedschlag

The sensor easily integrates with new or existing systems using SDI-12 or SDI-12 (over RS-485). It is also compatible with OTT  Prodis 2 software used for system calibration.

Contact us to learn more about the new OTT SVR 100 and how it can best fit your data needs or visit our website at https://www.otthydromet.com/en/.

Christel Valentine
OTT HydroMet
+1 703-406-2800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

OTT HydroMet Reintroduces the OTT SVR 100 Velocity Radar

Distribution channels: Environment, Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.