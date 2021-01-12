Yukon Medical Receives Funding for ClearTip(TM) Collection Swabs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Yukon Medical today announced it has been awarded up to $9.4 million by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADxSM) initiative to expedite the launch of the company’s non-absorbent, injection-molded ClearTip™ swabs used for the collection of upper respiratory specimens. Yukon Medical’s ClearTip swabs are manufactured from a medical-grade, biocompatible polymer molded in an ISO Class 8 medical cleanroom. The swabs have been designed to optimize the collection of upper respiratory samples while allowing the sample to be fully recovered without being absorbed into the swab.
“We are pleased to be supported by the NIH to accelerate the launch of our swab to be able to provide the supplies needed,” said Yukon Medical CEO, Todd Korogi “This funding enables us to leverage the capabilities currently in our business to address the expected shortfall of swabs that will be needed in the coming months to dramatically expand testing capacity.”
The RADx initiative seeks to significantly increase the number, type, and availability of tests by millions per week. The technologies supported by the program are expected to make a significant contribution to expanding the nation’s testing capacity. This project has been funded in part by the NIH Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADxSM) initiative with federal funds from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N92021C00002.
Todd Korogi
“We are pleased to be supported by the NIH to accelerate the launch of our swab to be able to provide the supplies needed,” said Yukon Medical CEO, Todd Korogi “This funding enables us to leverage the capabilities currently in our business to address the expected shortfall of swabs that will be needed in the coming months to dramatically expand testing capacity.”
The RADx initiative seeks to significantly increase the number, type, and availability of tests by millions per week. The technologies supported by the program are expected to make a significant contribution to expanding the nation’s testing capacity. This project has been funded in part by the NIH Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADxSM) initiative with federal funds from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N92021C00002.
Todd Korogi
Yukon Medical, LLC
+1 919-595-8250
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn