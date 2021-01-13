Franchise Business Review Names Nicole Dudley Director of Client Relations
Since Nicole began her professional journey with Franchise Business Review, she has built strong and lasting relationships that have helped our clients improve the health of their franchise systems.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review (FBR) is pleased to announce that Nicole Dudley, former Client Operations Manager, has been promoted to Director of Client Relations. In her newly expanded role, Nicole will continue to work to ensure clients' research needs are met, as well as be responsible for helping to grow and oversee our customer service team and efforts, and support our clients and products as we grow.
— Michelle Rowan, President & COO, Franchise Business Review
“Ever since Nicole began her professional journey with Franchise Business Review, she has built strong and lasting relationships that have moved our company forward, and more importantly, helped our clients improve the health of their franchise systems and successfully drive growth,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “With her extensive knowledge of franchising, survey administration, and experience in helping franchisors uncover actionable insights in their data, we’re thrilled that she will now be leading our client support initiatives and commitment to provide the highest standard of service.”
Until now, Nicole has been responsible for helping clients analyze and understand the results of Franchise Business Review’s data. She consults with leadership at corporate franchise companies to help them identify strategic opportunities to improve franchise performance and growth based on franchisee satisfaction research conducted by FBR.
As Director of Client Relations, Nicole will also work closely with FBR’s client services and marketing teams to optimize opportunities for clients to maximize exposure and implement data-driven lead generation programs.
Nicole began her career at Franchise Business Review more than 11 years ago as a marketing intern. In 2010, upon graduation from the University of New Hampshire Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics, Nicole joined FBR full-time as a marketing coordinator. Since then she has held multiple marketing and sales positions within the organization, including Client Services Manager and, most recently, Client Operations Manager. In addition, she trains and oversees FBR’s interns from the University of New Hampshire.
