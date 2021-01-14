InDOGural Episode of New Dog Edition Podcast Focuses on Dogs Returning to the White House

"Dogs Return to the White House" episode art Dog Edition podcast cover art Dog Podcast Network logo

It’s Been Four Years Since a Tail Wagged in the White House, and Dog Edition Is Chasing It.

We picked dogs in the White House as our inDOGural episode theme last fall. We had no idea the country was in for such a bumpy ride on the way to noon on January 20.” — Pamela Lorence, Senior Producer

WASHINGTON: The first episode of the brand-new podcast Dog Edition which drops January 19, 2021 takes a dog’s eye view of the White House. Too ambitious for an inDOGural show? James Jacobson, the founder of Dog Podcast Network and co-host of Dog Edition, sees a natural hook.

“There’s something about Biden’s determination and easygoing friendliness that fits. It makes sense that he’s our president now, entering the White House, The People’s House, with not one, but two, dogs.”

How significant is this? To find out, Jacobson and co-host Pam Lorence spoke with experts from both sides of the political spectrum.

Rob Schwartz, founder of Dog Lovers for Joe, is a New York adman. Last fall he made a video called “White House Dogs” about how important it is to have a dog lover for a president. It went viral, which begs the question ... could our apolitical love for dogs help divided Americans come together again?

Another segment features Jennifer Pickens, author of the book Pets at the White House. Pickens, who wrote the forward to Melania Trump’s book, is a treasure trove of political dog stories ... including how Vladimir Putin compared his giant hunting dog to Barney, George W. Bush's Scottie.

Patrick Carroll is the Executive Director of the Delaware Humane Association. He remembers the Easter Sunday Joe Biden dropped by unannounced hoping for a new puppy for Champ. Major soon joined the Biden home, and of course, now both dogs are headed to the Oval.

Most Americans do not realize there is a Presidential Pet Museum. Historian in Residence Andrew Hager joins the conversation for some funny, wacky stories. It turns out that dogs have helped boost (or damage) the political fortunes of many famous folk ... including Nixon and Hoover.

President-Elect Joe Biden said “We need a dog back in the White House. I’ve got two of them.” Do the co-hosts of Dog Edition agree that dogs are essential Executive Branch workers?

Absolutely, yes. “Dogs bring out the best qualities in us humans,” says Lorence. “My dogs remind me to be kind, to offer compassion, to be of service, and to work hard for what I want. I can’t think of anywhere we need those qualities more than in the White House.”

So, is Dog Edition a political show with a dog focus? No. According to Jacobson, the weekly podcast is a general interest show for dog lovers. "No topic is off the table, but every segment is what we call 'dog-adjacent.' You'll hear about business, science, the arts, sports, crime ... always involving dogs in some way. News, features, personal essays, in-depth reporting, analysis, and interviews are in the mix."

“But that proves our point," Lorence adds. "Most stories have a dog angle that no one else is reporting. When the rioters stormed the Capitol, I saw a guy with his dog on a leash. The dog was sort of wagging its tail, just a little, once in a while, and I couldn’t help but wonder. ‘What happens to that dog if his dad gets arrested today?’”

“I bet other dog-loving journalists and content creators had the same thought. In the past, they would have let that story go. Who would investigate and report on it? Well, now, a storyteller can make a podcast segment and we’ll put it on Dog Edition.”

Jacobson's intention for Dog Edition is to fascinate and inform dog lovers. “We’re never going to run out of topics. Dogs have been our best friends for over 33,000 years. They’ve worked hard all that time to understand us, but I don’t think we’ve ever returned the favor. Dog Edition is our modest attempt to rectify that imbalance.”

Dog Edition is a production of Dog Podcast Network, LLC.