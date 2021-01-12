Westech Industrial Ltd. and Badger Meter Announce New Partnership
Effective immediately Westech Industrial is now an authorized distributor of Badger Meter's Industrial Metering technologies throughout CanadaCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westech Industrial and Badger Meter are excited to announce that Westech Industrial is now an authorized distributor of Badger’s Industrial Metering technologies throughout Canada. The partnership will bring their metering products to a number of industries helping to improve performance, accuracy and keeping system maintenance to a minimum with critical applications.
At Westech quality is the cornerstone of our approach to business and a strong commitment to providing our customers with superior customer service, responsive technical support and rapid product availability. We believe Badger Meter’s outstanding reputation and high standards of reliability and accuracy in their products will help our customers monitor and understand their flow operations—from improving efficiencies to addressing equipment issues before they result in downtime.
About Westech Industrial Inc.
For over fifty years Westech Industrial has been the leading provider of innovative analytical equipment, process control and instrumentation solutions to a wide range of industries to help make their operations more efficient, productive and a safer place to work. Our expertise and product portfolio includes; analytical measurement, biogas solutions, instrumentation, fire and gas solutions, instrument and process valves, variable frequency drives and power solutions.
For more information, please visit westech-ind.com
About Badger Meters, Inc.
Badger Meter is a leading marketer and innovative manufacturer of products using flow measurement and control technologies that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Their highly accurate and dependable flow control and measurement solutions leverage one of the broadest, technology-rich portfolios in the industry aimed at optimizing mechanical and electrical flow metering applications worldwide.
For more information, please visit badgermeter.com
Bonnie Cullen
WESTECH INDUSTRIAL LTD
+1 403-259-9721
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn