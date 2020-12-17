Westech Industrial is now the exclusive distributor for Western Canada of United Electric Controls Wireless Gas Detector
Westech is now the exclusive distributor for Western Canada of United Electric Controls Vanguard Wireless Gas Detector for Toxic and Combustible gases.CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westech Industrial Ltd, a leading provider of innovative analytical equipment, process control and instrumentation solutions, is pleased to announce we have been appointed the exclusive distributor for Western Canada with United Electric Controls (UE) of their Vanguard Wireless Gas Detector for Toxic and Combustible gases. The Vanguard expands our solutions portfolio of industrial safety systems from best in class manufacturers.
Smart Industrial Gas Detection without the need for costly fixed wiring
The Vanguard Wireless Detector offers an ideal solution for the monitoring of toxic and combustible gases where traditional wired detectors cannot reach due to limitations in infrastructure or to fill in gaps in plants as a part of management of change procedures.
The Vanguard is the first and only wireless gas detector to offer a 5-year guarantee on battery life, independent of update rate or ambient conditions. The transmitter is designed using FlexSense sensors, allowing the end-user to use the same transmitter with any sensor from UEC, and each is hot-swappable. FlexSense helps minimize the number of parts end-users may choose to have in inventory and reduces the number of devices instrumentation technicians need to become familiar with. Designed with the Maintenance Technician in mind, the detector offers easy, one-handed mounting and one-button calibration.
About Westech Industrial Inc.
For over fifty years Westech Industrial has been the leading provider of innovative analytical equipment, process control and instrumentation solutions to a wide range of industries to help make their operations more efficient, productive and a safer place to work. Our expertise and product portfolio includes; analytical measurement, biogas solutions, instrumentation, fire and gas solutions, instrument and process valves, variable frequency drives and power solutions.
For more information, please visit westech-ind.com
About United Electric Controls
United Electric Controls (UE) is a privately-held corporation founded in 1931 and headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, USA. Focused on protecting equipment, processes, personnel and the environment, UE is a global supplier of toxic and combustible WirelessHART gas detectors, electronic transmitter-switches, pressure and temperature switches, transmitters, sensors and controls for the process, discrete, semiconductor, aerospace and defense industries. Our products, critical for safety, alarm and shutdown functions, are a result of uncompromising quality produced from innovative design and superior lean manufacturing. For more information, call +1-617-926-1000 or visit the UE website at www.ueonline.com.
