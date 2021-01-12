01-12-2021 Mega Millions Jackpot at 4th-Largest in Game History, Powerball at $550 Million Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball still continue to grow, with Tuesday’s Mega Millions sitting at an estimated $615 million, and Wednesday’s Powerball at an estimated $550 million.

At more than $1 billion, the dueling jackpots combine for the highest jackpot total since October 2018, when Mega Millions reached its all-time record of $1.537 billion. At its current mark, Mega Millions, if won, is at its 4th-largest jackpot in game history and the 8th-largest in U.S. lottery history. The $550 million for Powerball ranks 9th in game history.

“This is only the third time that both games have simultaneously had advertised jackpots larger than $400 million,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said. “The high jackpots have created a great deal of enthusiasm among our players, and we would love to see another Jackpot winner here in West Virginia, but we do ask that all players please play responsibly.”

Tickets for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which again increases non-jackpot prizes. All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Tuesday, January 12.

Tickets for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing can also be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes. All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Wednesday, January 13.

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

To play Powerball, players select five numbers from 1 to 69, and then choose a Powerball number from 1-26 in the bottom section of your play slip.