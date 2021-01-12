Merit Logistics Promotes Bill Appolloni to Vice President of Sales
Appolloni brings over 25 years of success-driven sales experience to his new role and is poised to fuel growth for Merit Logistics.
Appolloni has built his reputation in the transport and logistics industry through tireless, results-driven sales performance and leadership. After earning a degree in communications from West Liberty University, his career in transportation-services sales steadily advanced through various account management and director-level positions with leading carriers and transportation-service companies, where he was key to landing major accounts and raising revenue records. Since joining Merit Logistics in 2016 as Director of Sales, he has provided critical leadership to the sales team and to business development with Merit’s existing client base of leading national retailers and grocery store chains, and in the past year he has helped the company bring in a record number of new customers and locations.
“As Director of Sales, Bill successfully established key partnerships with our clients through his commitment to providing exceptional customer care,” said Vern Malpass, Merit’s COO. “I've had the pleasure of working with Bill over the years as he has built a world-class sales organization, and we have partnered our Operations and Sales teams to drive greater efficiencies and profitability for our clients. 2021 will be an even bigger year for Merit Logistics, as Bill drives sales strategy and his team takes sales efforts to the next level.”
“It is Bill’s extensive knowledge of the industry combined with his relentless desire to execute and deliver results that led to his appointment to our executive leadership team,” said Cesar Scolari, Merit Logistics’ CEO. “Bill will be instrumental to the ongoing growth of our core inbound unloading services as well as the successful roll out of innovative new services in 2021 such as the pairing of Merit inbound unloading services with our “Meritrax” security platform – a technology that accelerates freight check-in and payment processing.”
“I am humbled and honored by this promotion, and also very excited by the opportunity to lead the highly dedicated team of Merit sales professionals and thankful to Merit’s talented and conscientious team of service associates who make our job easy,” said Bill Appolloni. “As we begin 2021, the supply chain ecosystem continues to face challenges and shifting priorities, and Merit Logistics is the service partner par excellence. Our inbound freight unloading and lift truck operator services are recognized throughout the industry for best-in-class safety and KPI-driven performance. In addition, our rapid-response contingency labor forces are being deployed to support Vocollect-enabled order selection and a wide range of other services for our clients. Merit’s commitment to innovation and forming true client partnerships means that our teams stand ready to respond swiftly and effortlessly to meet any challenge 2021 may present and to keep our clients’ supply chains resilient and humming along at full speed!"
About Merit Logistics, LLC
Merit Logistics is a third-party service provider based in southern California that delivers comprehensive, leading-edge warehouse and freight handling services for the nation’s leading retailers and distributors. The company offers next-generation supply chain solutions and services that are driving peak performance, throughput, and profitability for their clients. An independently owned and operated company, Merit Logistics takes pride in its culture of continual improvement and innovation leadership. Merit’s Meritrax Security division, in keeping with the company’s core values, offers distribution centers and manufacturing plants nationwide a comprehensive and technology-driven approach to security.
