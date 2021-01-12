Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TICKETS Act and Revisions to Denied Boarding Compensation and Domestic Baggage Liability Limits - Final Rule

USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Final rule amends the US Department of Transportation’s oversales rule by clarifying that the maximum amount of Denied Boarding Compensation that a carrier may provide to a passenger denied boarding involuntarily is not limited, and by prohibiting airlines from involuntarily denying boarding to a passenger after the passenger’s boarding pass has been collected or scanned and the passenger has boarded, subject to safety and security exceptions. Further, pursuant to existing regulations, this final rule raises the liability limits for denied boarding compensation that US and foreign air carriers may impose from the current figures of $675 and $1,350 to $775 and $1,550. Also, in accordance with existing regulations, this final rule raises the liability limit U.S. carriers may impose for mishandled baggage in domestic air transportation, adjusting the limit of liability from the current amount of $3,500 to $3,800.

