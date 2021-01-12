1H 2021 Karl Fischer Confidence Index Report
First-ever industry survey to gauge confidence and perceived usability of Karl Fischer titrators shows waning support for the aging solutionAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Karl Fischer Confidence Index, a measure of overall confidence among U.S. and Canadian lab workers for Karl Fischer titrators (KFT), debuted with a dramatic 82 percent of respondents saying they are likely to adopt new solutions over Karl Fischer titration, according to a recent online survey conducted by PRIME|PR on behalf of Lantha Sensors. Among the top reasons for growing discontent with the 85-year-old technology is the cost and toxicity involved with KFT tests.
The inaugural survey showed that while the vast number of lab workers polled, 67 percent, were very confident in the technology, many of them were still eagerly looking for a new and better solution that solved the inherent problems with the tests. Interestingly, the number of lab professionals that saw benefit in being able to perform tests largely associated with Karl Fischer titration, such as moisture detection and fuel integrity analysis, believe they would get significant benefit from being able to perform these tests in the field – something not possible with the current KFT equipment.
Top Results from the 1H 2021 Karl Fischer Confidence Index:
• 67 percent of respondents stated they were very confident in Karl Fischer titration as a technology.
• While confident in Karl Fischer titration, lab professionals also demonstrated a significant desire to find a newer technology, with 82 percent stating they were likely to abandon Karl Fischer titration for a different alternative.
• More than half (51 percent) of respondents stated that the extreme cost of the Karl Fischer titration equipment and tests were the main reason for seeking a different technology. The inability to find trained staff to perform the tests, resulting in inaccurate results, was second, with 22 percent.
• 67 percent surveyed stated they would find benefit in being able to perform field test typically associated with Karl Fischer titration. Currently, only 11 percent of respondents stated they often used Karl Fischer titration in the field.
“Companies and labs are under pressure to both reduce budget and increase production,” said Rob Toker, Lantha Sensors’ chairman and chief executive officer. “Advancements in technology have long been one of the only ways to reach those diametrically opposing goals. Karl Fischer titration is based on an 85-year-old method that hasn’t had any real advancement in that entire time. The results are clear – people want something that is cheaper, easier to use and safer for the environment and users.”
Survey Methodology
This survey was conducted online within the United States and Canada by PRIME|PR on behalf of Lantha Sensors from August 8-November 31, 2020, among 45 weighted responses from lab environments. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.
About Lantha Sensors
Lantha Sensors is an Austin, Texas-based portable chemical analysis solutions provider combining unparalleled simplicity, speed and accuracy to provide the best possible solutions for the chemical detection and measurement process. The company has offices in Austin and Manor for separate marketing and research operations.
