Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,030 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,396 in the last 365 days.

Stralak Resources Inc. Announces Change in Management

Stralak Announces Change in Management

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STRALAK RESOURCES INC.

NEWS RELEASE

Stralak Announces Change in Management

Toronto, ON, January 12, 2021 – Stralak Resources Inc. (“Stralak” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Joseph Meckler has been appointed to the board of directors.

Joseph Meckler is a Sr. IT Consultant providing services to major healthcare organizations across North America. He has an extensive set of technical skills within information technology, data systems, web design, and security. Joseph brings value to the Stralak team with his expert knowledge of data systems and security, especially as the company looks to enter into new business opportunities. Joseph graduated from York University with a Specialized Honours Bcom in Information Technology

About Stralak

The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities.

For additional information:

Aaron Meckler
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: 647 502-3558
E: aaron@amukacapital.com

Aaron Meckler
Stralak Resources Inc.
+ 16475023558
email us here

You just read:

Stralak Resources Inc. Announces Change in Management

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.