Stralak Resources Inc. Announces Change in Management
Stralak Announces Change in ManagementTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STRALAK RESOURCES INC.
NEWS RELEASE
Stralak Announces Change in Management
Toronto, ON, January 12, 2021 – Stralak Resources Inc. (“Stralak” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Joseph Meckler has been appointed to the board of directors.
Joseph Meckler is a Sr. IT Consultant providing services to major healthcare organizations across North America. He has an extensive set of technical skills within information technology, data systems, web design, and security. Joseph brings value to the Stralak team with his expert knowledge of data systems and security, especially as the company looks to enter into new business opportunities. Joseph graduated from York University with a Specialized Honours Bcom in Information Technology
About Stralak
The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities.
For additional information:
Aaron Meckler
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: 647 502-3558
E: aaron@amukacapital.com
Aaron Meckler
Stralak Resources Inc.
+ 16475023558
email us here