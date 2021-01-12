The Wagner Law Group Announces New Florida Estate Planning Resources
We represent all types of financial services firms, bringing expanded estate planning services to those businesses and to individual clients is a perfect fit and natural growth for our firm.”BOSTON, MA, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent ERISA and employee benefits law firm, The Wagner Law Group, has expanded its practice resources to include sophisticated trust and estate counsel in Florida.
— Marcia S. Wagner, founder and Managing Partner
“We represent investment advisors, broker dealers, insurance companies and other financial services firms that are among the nation’s best. Estate planning lies at the core of their businesses. Bringing expanded estate planning services to those businesses and to individual clients is a perfect fit and natural growth for our firm,” says Marcia Wagner, the firm’s founder and Managing Partner.
Extending from its strong trust and estate practice headquartered in Boston and led by Regina Snow Mandl, The Wagner Law Group has added industry veterans, Jay Beskin, JD, CPA, of counsel to the firm, and Kim Shaw Elliott, JD, LLM, MBA, a partner, to lead a Florida-based trusts and estates team. Since 1979, Mr. Beskin has worked with individuals and business owners to ensure cost-effective transfer of family wealth to desired beneficiaries, including charities, with minimal estate and gift taxes. Mr. Beskin also represents emerging and mature businesses in most aspects of corporate law, including employee, shareholder and partnership agreements, financing and leasing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and general business agreements. Ms. Elliott, an ERISA investment lawyer, offers estate planning as an added value to her financial advisor clients, leveraging her tax, securities and insurance expertise.
Ms. Elliott explained that company-paid estate planning, which has long been a staple executive perk, is moving downstream as part of a growing employer-sponsored financial wellness movement. Employers that offer estate planning benefits to their employees need quality firms that can deliver these new benefits – a position for which The Wagner Law Group is well suited.
Ms. Mandl added that many wealthy individuals split their time between homes in Florida and other states. “Regardless of where they reside at the time of death, ‘snow birds’ and Florida citizens alike need legal counsel in Florida for pre-death planning as well as post-death resolution of their estates,” she noted. The Wagner Law Group now offers probate services throughout the state.
