FX Design Group Wins Promax GOLD for Best Set Design - KOIN (Portland, Oregon)
Promax awards FX Design Group GOLD for Best Set Design at KOIN in Portland, OregonORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FX Design Group is thrilled to have been awarded top honors at the Promax 2020 North American Station Awards in the Set Design category for their work at local news station KOIN in Portland, OR. This honor comes only a few months after winning Lighting Design of the Year for Local News at the 2020 NewcastStudio Broadcast Production Awards (WRAL – Raleigh, NC), and following 2019’s Emmy Award win for Set Design (WTVD – Raleigh, NC).
Debuting in October of this year, the primary objective of KOIN’s set design was to bring a sleek, modern aesthetic to the broadcast space while capturing the environmental and cultural essence of Portland. In close collaboration with KOIN’s team, FX incorporated coastal elements and nature-based design features into the scenic forefront. To showcase Portland’s local flare, suspension cables inspired by the Tilikum Crossing Bridge were also integrated into the overall visual presentation.
“Nexstar is extremely proud of the new set design at KOIN-TV,” said Blake Russell, Executive Vice President Station Operations and Content Development. “We worked with FX to maximize technology and create versatility in the right areas resulting in a very engaging LOCAL representation with a bold look. This was a truly collaborative process and we are honored to be recognized with GOLD at Promax for best set design.”
Working with long-time technology partners at Digital Video Group, the FX design features a prominent video wall for visual storytelling, as well as numerous additional video panels in KOIN’s weather area. LED experts Neoti provided video panels and support to codify the technological elements into a cohesive package paired with the set’s design.
FX Design Group is grateful to everyone involved in making this project such a tremendous success, and wishes KOIN and parent company Nexstar many years of high quality broadcasting from this Promax Gold-winning set.
